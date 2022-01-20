PM directs building roadmap to welcoming foreign visitors

Da Nang welcomes foreign tourists (Photo: VNA)

In the document to heads of ministry-level and Government agencies, chairpersons of the centrally-run municipal and provincial People’s Committees, PM Pham Minh Chinh said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign arrivals in Vietnam dropped by 76.7 percent in 2020 and 95.9 percent in 2021, hurting relevant sectors in the value chain such as transportation, dining, hospitality, retail and trade, especially in key tourist areas and almost all of the key tourist localities.

As the country is safely, flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling the pandemic while gradually re-opening its economy, PM Chinh asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) to partner with the ministries of health, national defense, public security, foreign affairs, transport, information and communications; ministries, agencies concerned and localities to promptly build a plan and roadmap in this regard.

They were assigned to hold seminars gathering experts, scientists and managers to reach their consensus.

People’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces must work with the MoCST, Health Ministry and concerned agencies to issue detailed plans for the effort, prepare for human resources and equipment and come up with plans to cope with the pandemic and any arising medical incidents.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam was tasked with directing the building and implementation of the roadmap.

Vietnamplus