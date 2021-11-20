Phu Quoc welcomes first international tourists after reopening



The tourists will stay in the “tourism-resort-entertainment universe”, Phu Quoc United Center covering over 1,000 hectares in the North of Phu Quoc Island which is regarded as the Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” inaugurated in April.

The visitors previously also enjoyed a performance of Ao Dai and received gifts when flying.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Nguyen Luu Trung stressed that it significantly marked a positive signal for tourism recovery after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years has caused a serious decline in the tourism industry of the country in general and Kien Giang in particular.

The provincial authorities and Phu Quoc City’s government will make every effort to support travel and leisure businesses to resume operation and develop sustainably

Visitors receive the water salute greeting from the Phu Quoc International Airport.



By Quoc Binh, Quang Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh