Phu Quoc welcomes first international tourists after reopening

The flight No.VJ3749 operated by the low-cost carrier Vietjet Air carrying 204 tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) arrived in Phu Quoc Island at 12 p.m on November 20. The Korean visitors become the first visitors to the “pearl island” in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang which has been selected as one of the localities including Da Nang, Quang Ninh, Quang Nam, Khanh Hoa and Kien Giang to implement an experimental program on welcoming back foreign tourists with vaccine passport.
Phu Quoc welcomes first international tourists after reopening
The tourists will stay in the “tourism-resort-entertainment universe”, Phu Quoc United Center covering over 1,000 hectares in the North of Phu Quoc Island which is regarded as the Vietnam’s first-ever “sleepless city” inaugurated in April.
The visitors previously also enjoyed a performance of Ao Dai and received gifts when flying.
Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Nguyen Luu Trung stressed that it significantly marked a positive signal for tourism recovery after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years has caused a serious decline in the tourism industry of the country in general and Kien Giang in particular.
The provincial authorities and Phu Quoc City’s government will make every effort to support travel and leisure businesses to resume operation and develop sustainably
Visitors receive the water salute greeting from the Phu Quoc International Airport.
Phu Quoc welcomes first international tourists after reopening ảnh 3
Phu Quoc welcomes first international tourists after reopening ảnh 4

