In December and the first days of the new year, Kien Giang Province received around 460,000 visitors, including 3,296 foreigners.They almost gathered in Phu Quoc, Kien Hai (Nam Du archipelago, Hon Son), Ha Tien (Hai Tac Island), Kien Luong (Ba Lua archipelago) where have attractive check-in destinations with beautiful landscapes, luxury services such as the resort complex of Vinpearl Resort&spa, Vinpearl Safari, Vin Wonder, Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, cable car system and areas of Bai Truong and Duong Dong.
Among the international tourists, Phu Quoc welcomed a delegation of 50 Laotian travelers. Earlier, the locality had received Korean and Uzbekistan arrivals under the “vaccine passport” program.
It is expected that more than ten international flights from Singapore, the Republic Korea, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia will land in Phu Quoc.
In the there-day holiday of New Year 2022, An Giang Province welcomed around 20,000 visitors a day.
They all almost traveled to attractive tourist destinations such as Cam Mountain, Ba Chua Xu Temple, Tra Su Cajuput Forest, pagodas and mosques.