Phu Quoc receives 1,000 int’l visitors since implementation of vaccine passport

Director of the provincial Tourism Department Bui Quoc Thai said that the trial of vaccine passport program has contributed to the tourism recovery and helped the province to assess its organization ability and learn experience to expand tourism markets with strict safety measures.



The city has got a lot of positive customer reviews of the trips and the island’s prevention and control measures of Covid-19 pandemic ensuring the safety of visitors.



Tourists visit Phu Quoc Island.



According to the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, the first flights carrying international visitors to provinces and cities in the first phase of the pilot program on welcoming back foreign tourists is a positive sign for Vietnam’s tourism industry. It shows that the tourism reopening is an urgent mission to help the sector to recover from the disease towards entirely easing international travel restrictions.

Vietnam has temporarily recognized Covid-19 vaccination certificates or vaccine passports from over 70 countries and territories and discussed with other partners to mutually recognize vaccine passports.

Kien Giang’s tourism industry has actively connected with international media agencies to work with Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies abroad to promote its tourism reopening program to foreign markets, said Mr. Bui Quoc Thai.



According to Chairman of the Kien Giang Tourism Association Tran Quoc Khanh, more than 30 countries and territories have recovered coastal and maritime tourism. The relevant departments and units must prepare to receive cruise ships and give instructions on welcoming cruise passengers.







By Quoc Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh