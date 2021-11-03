Phu Quoc ready to reopen to international travelers

VinWonder, a recreational system of Vinpearl amusement parks gets ready to receive visitors.



Mr. Tran Thanh Viet, owner of a three-star hotel in Duong Dong Ward said that the local people are eager to welcome foreign tourists under a trial of vaccine passport program after one year of frozen tourism. All employees of the hotel have been fully vaccinated, he added.

The island sees tens of new Covid-19 cases every day. However, most of people do not have too much fear and worry after receiving their full vaccine dose. The local residents hope the island’s tourism to be revived, said Mr. Le Ky, 64, a resident of An Thoi Ward.

He has invested nearly VND20 billion to expand his eco-friendly accommodation facility and believed in the national coverage policy for Covid-19 vaccination aimed at boosting economic recovery.

As of now, 17 hotels and resorts of leading businesses including Vinpearl Phu Quoc, CEO group, Sun Group, MIK Group, Saigontourist, Viettravel Phu Quoc, Johns Tours Phu Quoc, The Shell Mercury Phu Quoc along with entertainment venues have participated in the trial of vaccine passport program.

All staff of Saigontourist have been fully vaccinated and received training courses on pandemic prevention and control, handling with medical issues related to Covid-19 pandemic, said a representative of Saigontourist.

Kien Giang Province will carry out the pilot plan on receiving international tourists having vaccine passport to Phu Quoc Island in two phases from November 20 – March 20, 2022 and March 20 - June 20 with around 5,000 visitors per month, said Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, Bui Quoc Thai.

Accordingly, international tourists entering Phu Quoc International Airport via charter flights must register to participate in a package tour with travel agencies, have travel insurance and certificate of vaccination approved by Vietnamese authorized units. The second dose of a vaccine is given at least 14 days and no more than 12 months prior to entry. Visitors are also required to display negative RT-PCR test for Covid-19 taken within 72 hours before departure and granted by an authorized facility in their departure country. They will be picked up at the airport and visit pre-selected destinations.



Many entertainment venues have already received tourists, such as Vinwonder, Vinpearl Safari, Phu Quoc Night Market, Hon Thom (Thom island) Cable Car. Travel businesses have also offered many promotional program to attract visitors.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed the Government to approve a trial of reopening to international tourists to Phu Quoc, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Da Nang and Quang Ninh in three phases, starting in November.

By Quoc Binh, Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh