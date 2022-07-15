  1. Travel

Phu Quoc announces hotlines to support tourists

SGGP
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province Huynh Quang Hung informed on July 15 that the locality has just announced hotlines to support tourists.
Phu Quoc announces hotlines to support tourists ảnh 1
Accordingly, apart from supporting tourists related to accommodation services and travel service prices, hotlines also support travelers about the weather news, operation plans of ships and ferries, market prices, disaster prevention and rescue, and so on.
The hotlines are the personal phone numbers of the leaders of the divisions of economy, culture and information and leaders of communes and wards that will publicize on websites of the locality, Fanpage, Facebook and the city information e-portal, and posted in restaurants, hotels and entertainment parks.
The hotlines are mentioned in the photo below.

Phu Quoc announces hotlines to support tourists ảnh 2

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more