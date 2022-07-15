Phu Quoc announces hotlines to support tourists

Accordingly, apart from supporting tourists related to accommodation services and travel service prices, hotlines also support travelers about the weather news, operation plans of ships and ferries, market prices, disaster prevention and rescue, and so on.

The hotlines are the personal phone numbers of the leaders of the divisions of economy, culture and information and leaders of communes and wards that will publicize on websites of the locality, Fanpage, Facebook and the city information e-portal, and posted in restaurants, hotels and entertainment parks.