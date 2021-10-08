Phu Quoc airport ready to reopen to welcome tourists

Particularly, the airport has been equipped with Covid-19 medical equipment and supplies.
Besides, the airport authorities will collaborate with the local health sector to implement the health check for passengers through “vaccine passport”, use smart devices to check passenger temperature from a distance and perform Covid-19 testing at the airport’s arrival terminals. At the same time, the airport is building up the process of handling, isolating and tracking the suspected cases of Covid-19.
Up to now, 17 accommodation facilities, five travel agencies and seven entertainment companies in Phu Quoc city have registered to operate under the model above.
Director of Kien Giang Province’s Department of Tourism Bui Quoc Thai said that Phu Quoc city will welcome international visitors from countries and territories with a high safety level of Covid-19 prevention and control.
Apart from fully vaccinated regulation for adults, children under 12 years old will be allowed to travel with their parents or guardians.
According to the plan of welcoming international passengers at Phu Quoc which will be piloted in six months, Phu Quoc will organize from 1-3 international flights from November 20 to test the process of receiving and serving passengers.
Phu Quoc is an attractive tourist destination.
According to the Phu Quoc City’s People’s Committee leader, 127,952 people in the island have been vaccinated the first doses of vaccines, reaching 100 percent of the people aged over 18 years and 11 percent of the city’s population have received second doses of the vaccines.In addition, the Phu Quoc City’s People’s Committee has completed the draft plan on pilot welcoming of international visitors following the “vaccine passport” model.
