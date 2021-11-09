Tourists come to coastal Phan Thiet City

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Thuan Province this morning said that it had told tourism business establishments about the temporary halt of tourism activities as Phan Thiet City and Ham Thuan Bac District have declared red zones and been applying administrative measures according to the epidemic level 4 until the Covid-19 epidemic situation comes under control.

Approved hotels and accommodation before November 7 can receive holiday-makers but they are permitted to work at 50 percent of their capacity.

Tourism businesses were asked to take full responsibility for ensuring the implementation of epidemic prevention and control solutions before the province's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Prior on October 24, coastal Phan Thiet City resumed its tourism activities and 20 hotels and accommodation were given the green light to receive travelers.

Known for beautiful beaches in Phan Thiet and Mui Ne and white sand hills, Binh Thuan attracted lots of local and international tourists.

In related news, the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong's Department of Health today said that from 7 a.m. on November 8 to 7 a.m. on November 9, the province recorded 54 new cases of Covid-19 including one death. The number of new cases has beaten a record daily set in the beginning of the epidemic.

Notably, out of 17 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 in Da Lat City, eight people are from other localities. The 321 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 reportedly discovered in Lam Dong are residing in Da Lat City.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Lam Dong Department of Health Dao Thanh Trung said that from October 15 to November 8, of nearly 13,000 returnees in the province, 75 were positive for SARS-CoV-2. Some 31 people are fully vaccinated while 24 others received one doses of vaccines and 20 have not got any vaccine jabs.

As of November 9, Lam Dong Province recorded 762 cases of Covid-19 including 454 recoveries and four deaths.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong