



Data shows that, from the beginning of June to now, nearly 3 million passengers had checked in at Tan Son Nhat Airport, of which, the number of passengers to HCMC exceeded 1.4 million. For international visitors, after tourism reopened, the number of visitors gradually rebounded to nearly 495,000 arrivals in June.The Department of Tourism of HCMC added that the total tourism revenue in the second half of 2022 was estimated at VND49.68 trillion, up 29.9 percent over the same period and reaching 73.5 percent of the annual plan. Based on the number of visitors and the actual demand for entertainment, HCMC's tourism industry has prepared a response plan to avoid overcrowding. In which, it will focus on new tours and routes and guide tourism enterprises and amusement parks to urgently supplement personnel.

By Ngoc Van – Translated by Gia Bao