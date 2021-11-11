Passenger transport operators start selling tickets for Tet

At Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station

The railway sector announced that it will begin selling train tickets for the lunar New Year, starting on November 15.



According to the Sai Gon Railway Station, passenger can buy tickets at the local stations, authorized ticket agents and over the hotlines 19000109 - 19001520; or purchase online at www.dsvn.vn and vetau.com.vn.

HCMC’s two largest bus stations, Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Binh Thanh District and Mien Tay (Westearn) Coach Station in Binh Tan District have not got plans on selling tickets for Tet holidays yet.

Mien Tay (Westearn) Coach Station has re-operated routes to 17 provinces and cities while Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station has resumed routes to 15 localities, having a low number of passengers.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to increase three main domestic routes in November and carry out regular flights from December.

By Minh Nghia – Translated by Kim Khanh