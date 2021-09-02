Passenger traffic at airports plunges in August

At Noi Bai international airport (Photo: VNA)



The figure was only 10 percent of that recorded in July.

Domestic carriers served 11,000 passengers in August, down 99 percent from a month earlier. Of them, 2,000 were foreigners, down nearly 90 percent monthly, and the remaining were domestic ones, marking a month-on-month decrease of more than 99 percent.Airlines were asked to minimise flights between Hanoi and localities under social distancing order in line with the Prime Minister's Directive No.16/CT-TTg.The CAAV also required the Vietnamese airlines to stop selling tickets on domestic routes. Tickets for flights departing after July 21 will be repaid until further notice.Meanwhile, flights carrying cargo remain unlimited.All passengers must show certificates proving they have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 via Realtime-PCR or rapid testing methods in line with the Health Ministry’s regulations.The CAAV also sent a document to units concerned to request ensuring aviation security during the National Day holiday (September 2-5).