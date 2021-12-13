Over 5,000 unemployed tourism workers in Vung Tau

Visitors come to Vung Tau

The People’s Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau yesterday announced the tourism information of 2021 and orientation toward 2022. According to the provincial People’s Committee, in addition to 5,000 unemployed staff in the tourism industry , nearly 12,000 employees of related occupations are affected.

Chairman of Vung Tau City People’s Committee Hoang Vu Thanh said that 98.8 percent of employees in the tourism industry received vaccine. The province’s authorities also approved plan for operation of food establishments

According to the province’s authorities, two days of weekend after hotels in Vung Tau were allowed to re-open to welcome visitors, very a few travelers have come to the province.





By Nong Ngan - Translated by Anh Quan