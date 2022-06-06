Over 500 representatives from 200 airlines, airports join Routes Asia 2022

The delegates cut a ribbon to open the Routes Asia 2022.
General Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang and Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh attended the event.
The delegates visit an exhibition booth featuring the Asian tourism and aviation sectors.The Routes Asia 2022 is not only considered as an international investment promotion event in the field of aviation in Asia which is hosted for the first time in the coastal city of Da Nang, but it is also a place to gather policymakers from airlines, airports, top air service providers in the world aiming at accelerating the recovery process, creating long-term economic benefits in Asia-Pacific region.
Notably, Routes Asia 2022 took place in the context of reopening international routes in Vietnam after a two-year-long huge impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh said that the restoration of international flights will create favorable conditions for tourists, enterprises and investors in Da Nang.
The city set a target of recovering the aviation sector in two years, starting from 2022, especially connecting the coastal central city with important international markets, including the United States, Europe and the Middle East as a pre-Covid-19 pandemic period. Besides that, the city is accelerating flight exploitation to new potential markets of India and Southeast Asia.
According to Brand Director of Informa Routes Steven Small, Da Nang City affirmed the great role of a friendly, hospitable and professional host venue heading to a center for business, investment, logistics, finance and culture in the future.