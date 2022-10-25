Over 10,000 train tickets for Tet holidays sold after starting selling

Passengers buy train tickets for Tet holidays at a station. (Photo: SGGP)

As planned, the company will operate 356 trains offering 176,046 seats during the Tet holidays, up 130 trips equivalent to 67,000 seats compared to the normal days.



Trains on peak days from HCMC to Hanoi before Tet will begin from January 9-21, 2023; from Hanoi to HCMC after Tet from January 22-February 2, 2023.

It was recorded that the number of people coming to the stations of Di An in Binh Duong Province and Bien Hoa in Dong Nai Province to purchase rail tickets was much higher than on normal days. Most of them are workers from industrial parks in the provinces.

Each passenger is allowed to book and buy a maximum of ten tickets per route.

Train fares can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, and giare.vetau.vn or at the train stations or authorized ticket agents, through the Ticket Hotline and the Customer Hotline at 19001520, or mobile apps such as Momo, Viettelpay and Vimo.

Passengers will get from five to ten-percent discount if they buy tickets during the first ten days they go on sale, an eight-percent discount for trains departing from Saigon Station on January 20, 2023, with a distance of 1,000 kilometers and over.

Groups of ten passengers and over will receive a two – eight-percent discount while tour guides will enjoy a discount of up 90 percent.

Five percent discount will be applied for passengers who buy return tickets and another 20 percent will be offered to students from January 3- February 28, 2023.

Saratrans is also offering 5-30 percent discount for passengers who buy individual tickets and a number of days before departure, group tickets, return tickets; and providing a discount of 20 percent to students on trains running during off-peak hours.

The company continues to offer special promotional programs for people under the preferential treatment policy, including Vietnamese heroic mothers, war veterans, wounded soldiers, disabled people, the elderly, children, members of trade unions, and passengers with membership cards.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh