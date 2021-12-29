Only two regular international passenger flights to be resumed as planned

Accordingly, as for flights to the US, only Vietnam Airlines can implement the flights following the schedule as the two countries’ authorities allowed the exploitation of regular passenger flights.

As for Vietnam – Japan route, the first flight of Vietnam Airlines to Japan will be resumed on January 5, 2022, and flights of Vietjet Air and All Nippons Airways shall be reopened on January 6, 2022.Flights departing from Japan cannot be performed earlier as the Japanese agencies are closed for welcoming New Year Eve so that passengers cannot be tested for Covid-19 as regulated.With the Vietnam – Taipei (China) route, Taipei agreed to reopen regular flights with a proposed frequency of at least five flights a week.As for Vietnam – Cambodia air route, the CAAV granted Vietnam Airlines to exploit regular flights with a frequency of four flights a week for the HCMC - Phnom Penh route and vice versa.Regarding Vietnam – Singapore route, the CAAV announced to allow Vietnam Airlines to exploit its flight route with a frequency of two flights a week, one flight a week for Vietjet Air’s flights and one flight for Pacific Airlines’ flights a week as well. The Singaporean counterpart had feedback to agree with Vietnam’s plan.As for flights to the Republic of Korea, Laos, China, the CAAV had noticed to grant the exploitation permission for airlines and expected frequency but the counterparts have not had feedback yet. Regarding the Vietnam – Thailand aviation route, the Thai partner proposed to discuss more.The CAAV said that the nine aviation markets connecting Vietnam had appeared Omicron variant. Therefore, the new regulations of controlling the Omicron variant have affected the exploited flights and one being about to re-open.For this reason, the CAAV proposed the Ministry of Transport work with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City authorities to overcome the obstacles on pandemic prevention measures that would obstruct the plan of reopening regular international routes.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong