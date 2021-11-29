  1. Travel

Only 8.2 percent of Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line’s capacity exploited

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line conducted 1,421 trips carrying 113,024 passengers and saw an average number of 16,146 travelers per day in the first seven days since its launch from November 21-27, according to Hanoi Metro Company.
Therefore, every trip has averagely 79.5 passengers, accounting for 8.2 percent of the design capacity of 960 people.
The rate of passengers using monthly train ticket was 20.3 percent while travelers buying tickets for every trip was 75.7 percent. The percentage of people travelling free of charge was four percent.
However, passengers said that the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line is still inconvenient and faces challenges, such as parking areas that have established their own prices which are often higher than the official rate.

