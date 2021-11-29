Only 8.2 percent of Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line’s capacity exploited

Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line is put into commercial operation on November 6.

Therefore, every trip has averagely 79.5 passengers, accounting for 8.2 percent of the design capacity of 960 people.



The rate of passengers using monthly train ticket was 20.3 percent while travelers buying tickets for every trip was 75.7 percent. The percentage of people travelling free of charge was four percent.

However, passengers said that the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line is still inconvenient and faces challenges, such as parking areas that have established their own prices which are often higher than the official rate.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh