Online tourism fair to advertise attractions of Da Nang, Central region

Travelers can visit the website at danangfantasticity.com or travelbook.vn/danang to learn about tourist products that will be offered by domestic travel companies and more than 60 others from countries of Japan, South Korea, China, India and Southeast Asian nations at over 150 stalls.



Director of the Da Nang City Tourism Promotion Center Nguyen Thi Hoai An said that the virtual tourism fair expects to maintain the connection of promotional activities at home and abroad that were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event affirms the city’s determination of enhancement of digital transformation, companionability between the municipal authorities and businesses in order to support enterprises to resume operation; and strengthen tourism recovery.

The event will include many activities, such as exhibition of online display booths, connection among businesses, Fantastic Hour promotional program, virtual sightseeing tours and more.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh