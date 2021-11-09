Online check-in available for flights from Con Dao Airport from Nov.10

Con Dao Airport

For the passengers without checked baggage, they can go directly through the security gate instead of entering the airline's check-in counter at the airport.

This is the ninth domestic airport of the country that Vietnam Airlines provided the convenient service following the airports of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Van Don, Cat Bi, Vinh and Chu Lai.Passengers can save time at the airport through self-check-in online at the website www.vietnamairlines.com or Vietnam Airlines mobile app in advance from 24 hours to an hour before their departure time. After completing the online check-in process, passengers will receive an online boarding pass.As for passengers with checked baggage, they have to perform the check-in process at the counter before heading to the security gate after receiving an online boarding pass.The online check-in helps passengers limit direct contact amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation.Currently, Vietnam Airlines exploits flights linking Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao with the frequency of two round trips a day while flights on Can Tho- Con Dao route has the frequency of one to two round trips daily.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong