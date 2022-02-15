One runway of Tan Son Nhat airport to temporarily cease operation in 25 days

Particularly, the 25R/07L runway will temporarily suspend its operation in 25 days. The closure is on the plan of partial temporary cessation to start works on the connection of branches of taxiways in parallel with the runway under the approval of CAAV.
To serve for the project, the CAAV has adjusted the departing and landing frequency at Tan Son Nhat international airport to 30 flights per hour in the period from February 21 to April 30. The flights' frequency at domestic departure and arrival terminals is 24 flights and 20 ones per hour respectively.
Earlier, from February 10 to February 20, the airport's international terminal had its frequency of 48 flights per hour in the timeslots from 6:00 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. (local time) and 36 flights per hour in the timeslots of 00:00 a.m. to 5:55 a.m. (local time) while the domestic terminal had been set its frequency for departure and arrival of 26 flights and 24 flights per hour, respectively.
The repair and upgrade project of Tan Son Nhat international airport’s runway has a total cost of over VND2,000 billion (US$88 million) which has been started works from July 1, 2020, including 25R/07L runway upgrade project and new construction of parallel taxiways and rapid exit taxiways.
By 5:00 p.m. on November 30, 2021, Tan Son Nhat international airport exploited two runways after completing the 25R/07L runway repair and upgrade project serving for the high demand of transporting during the Tet holiday.
Currently, there are some rest items of the project to be improved.
To serve for the project, the CAAV has adjusted the departing and landing frequency at Tan Son Nhat international airport to 30 flights per hour in the period from February 21 to April 30. The flights' frequency at domestic departure and arrival terminals is 24 flights and 20 ones per hour respectively.
Earlier, from February 10 to February 20, the airport's international terminal had its frequency of 48 flights per hour in the timeslots from 6:00 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. (local time) and 36 flights per hour in the timeslots of 00:00 a.m. to 5:55 a.m. (local time) while the domestic terminal had been set its frequency for departure and arrival of 26 flights and 24 flights per hour, respectively.
The repair and upgrade project of Tan Son Nhat international airport’s runway has a total cost of over VND2,000 billion (US$88 million) which has been started works from July 1, 2020, including 25R/07L runway upgrade project and new construction of parallel taxiways and rapid exit taxiways.
By 5:00 p.m. on November 30, 2021, Tan Son Nhat international airport exploited two runways after completing the 25R/07L runway repair and upgrade project serving for the high demand of transporting during the Tet holiday.
Currently, there are some rest items of the project to be improved.