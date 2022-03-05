Particularly, the SE11 train will be temporarily ceased its operation at Hanoi train station from March 6 and the SE12 train shall be halted in Saigon train station from March 8.





Passengers holding train tickets traveling on trains SE11/12 in the suspended period can perform procedures to change or refund tickets in advance of the departure at the train stations.Passengers will enjoy free of charge when they refund the tickets in accordance with the regulations. Besides, the free-of-charge refund policy will be also applied to passengers who bought roundtrip tickets.Therefore, from March 8, there will be only three North-South twin trains daily connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, including SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6 and SE7/SE8.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong