Numerous visitors flock to Mekong Delta tourism sites during holidays

A view of the center of the Hon Roi Ocean World sea sports and entertainment complex

The Department of Tourism of Kien Giang Province said that during the four-day off holidays, the number of visitors to the locality was estimated at 296,793 turns, an increase of 67.7 percent over the same period last year. Of which, there were over 5,000 international visitors, a surge of 66.4 percent over the same period last year; the number of travelers paid visit to tourism sites gained 211,239 turns, increasing 83.7 percent over the same period while there were 85,500 visitors using accommodation services, surging 38.1 percent compared with the same period of 202.

Phu Quoc Vinpearl Safari receives numerous tourists during holidays.

Particularly, Phu Quoc City welcomed 128,739 visitors on the occasion, increasing 40.8 percent over the same period last year, including 5,000 international travelers, surging 68.8 percent compared with the same period of 2021, with the total turnover of more than VND175 billion (US$7.6 million), an increase of 42 percent over the same period last year.

Crowded people visit Ba Chua Xu Temple during holidays.



In addition, visitors also chose Dong Thap Province for their vacation, including Sa Dec Ornamental Flower Village , Tram Chim National Park, Phuong Nam Ecotourism Site in Lap Vo, and so on. The Mekong Delta has received over 340,000 visitors from the beginning of the year with a total turnover of more than VND320 billion (nearly US$14 million). Besides, the province welcomed around 100,000 visitors during the four-day off holidays.

The total turnover from the province’s smokeless industry on the occasion gained VND248 billion (nearly US$11 million), an increase of 31.4 percent over the same period of 2021.Meanwhile, in An Giang Province, around 300,000 local and international travelers visited the Mekong Delta province, an increase of 51 percent over the same period last year. Most of them came over Cam Mountain, Tra Su cajuput forest, Ba Chua Xu Temple in Sam Mountain.The Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ca Mau said that the locality welcomed a large number of visitors during the holidays of National Reunification Day and May Day with over 83,200 travelers, surging 67 percent over the same period last year. Most of visitors came over Ca Mau Cape National Park , Thu Duy Tourism Site, Ca Mau National Park Hon Da Bac (Silver Stone Island) and other places, bringing the total turnover from tourism activities to over VND77 billion (nearly US$3.4 million).

By Quoc Binh, Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong