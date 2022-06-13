Numerous visitors flock to Da Lat City at weekend

Apart of huge number of domestic travelers, there have been 6,000 international visitors chose the city as a destination for their vacations. Numerous visitors traveled to Da Lat to enjoy their summer time, many schools and families have started their trips right after the academic year finished.

From Thursday to end of Sunday, accommodation facilities and services in Da Lat were nearly fullly booked. Besides, restaurants, coffee shops, motorbike rent service and so on were full of customers.From June 10 to June 12, several tourism sites were full of visitors, including Valley of Love, Da Lat Flower Garden, Datanla Waterfall, Da Lat cable car, Truc Lam Zen Monastery, Palace 3 and so on.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong