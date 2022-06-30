Number of tourists to Ben Tre rises 97 percent year on year

Currently, nearly 40 tourism business units are eligible to reopen their activities, and five accommodations are qualified to serve guests, bringing the total number of tourist accommodations in the locality to 81, including nine hotels that received a rating of 1-5 stars.



Additionally, Ben Tre granted three domestic travel service business licenses, bringing the total number of licensed travel service operators to 24.



The local tourist sector mainly concentrates on tourism products inherent in historical culture, ecological conditions and community tourism products.

Currently, more than 456,700 travelers selected the Mekong Delta province as a tourist destination, an increase of over 97 percent compared to the same period in 2021 and reaching over 36 percent of the plan. Of which, the number of domestic arrivals was nearly 443,000 people, up 91 percent over the same period of 2021 and the number of international visitors was nearly 14,000. Total revenue from tourism reached VND515 billion (US$22 million), up 118 percent over the same period of last year.





