Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam down 11.2 percent in September

Statistics of the number of foreign visitors



In the first nine months of 2022, the number of international visitors to the Southeast Asian country was1,872,900, around 16.4 times higher than the same period last year but still down 85.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019 when the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t break out.

Of 1,872,900 holiday-makers, roughly 1,659,900 visitors came by air, accounting for 88.6 percent of international arrivals to Vietnam and 22 times higher than the same period last year while 212,500 of them arrived in the country by road, accounting for more than 11.3 percent and 5.5 times higher than last year.

Revenue from accommodation and food services in the first nine months of 2022 is estimated at VND 430,900 billion, up 54.7 percent over the same period last year due to the high demand for entertainment during the summer.

However, the revenue of accommodation and catering services in the first nine months of this year was only 97.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Travel revenue in 9 months of 2022 is estimated at VND18,200 billion, 3.9 times higher than the same period last year due to the strong recovery of tourism activities, especially domestic tourism.

However, tourism revenue in the first nine months of this year was only 55.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019.





By Mai An – Translated by Dan Thuy