North-Central-South tourism connectivity enhanced

In November 2020, leaders of the People’s Committees of seven localities signed an agreement on tourism development cooperation. The program will focus on state management of the tourism industry, the development of tourism human resources and tourist products, and tourism promotion.



According to a report, seven cities and provinces received a total number of visitors of 17.7 million and earned VND63, 000 billion (US$2.7 billion) in tourism revenue in 2021.

In the first six months of this year, the business outcome of tourism activities saw positive signs thanks to tourism reopening policies. The total number of tourists was estimated at around 32.9 million, including one million international visitors while the revenue from tourism was VND87, 900 (US$3.76 billion).

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province, Tran Hoang Tuan pledged that the province will accompany cities and provinces to improve the tourism environment toward green and sustainable tourism, build a smart tourist system and strengthen the linkage of planning development.

Cities and provinces of the program have implemented the “Tourism human resource development to 2025, orientation to 2030” project. The plan focuses on supporting travel businesses to build and carry out programs promoting the linkage in tourism, mobilizing tourist companies in five localities in the central economic key region to offer tours to Hanoi and HCMC, and signing cooperation agreements with airlines to launch promotional programs carrying visitors to the central economic key region.

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, after the Covid-19 pandemic has been basically brought under control, the city has reconnected with localities to resume tourism activities. In the first six months, HCMC received around 11 million travelers and earned nearly VND50, 000 billion (US$2.1 billion) in tourism revenue.

She hoped that the linkage in tourism development will create a new resilience for provinces and cities, a driving force for tourism and service enterprises to implement their business plans and invest in typical products. In addition, the city has also pledged to be ready to cooperate with localities to carry out human resource training.

The 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City - ITE HCMC (ITE - HCMC) 2022 will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7 on September 7-10 with the participation of 200 display booths and 200 international buyers, she added.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet speaks at the meeting.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet highly appreciated the tourism development cooperation program between the country’s main cities of Hanoi and HCMC and the central economic key region.

He suggested localities pay attention to developing regional typical products and promoting tourism based on the communication campaigns, including “Live fully in Vietnam" and “Safe Tourism-Full Experience” launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in order to attract more foreign holidaymakers to Vietnam and exploit the domestic market. Additionally, they must attract investment and public and private cooperation; improve infrastructure, strengthen human resource, and enhance IT application in tourism activities and destinations’ competitiveness.

At the conference, Hanoi and HCMC, and the central economic key region including Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Thua Thien-Hue signed an agreement on tourism development cooperation.

The People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province handed over the host flag of a forum on linking tourism development between the Central Key Economic Region and Hanoi – HCMC which is scheduled to be held in 2025, to Binh Dinh Province.





