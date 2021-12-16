Noi Bai International Airport stops rapid test service

The section for rapid test service in Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) regulated that all passengers boarding flights to or from Ho Chi Minh City must produce a valid negative test result for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The rapid Covid-19 testing service for passengers at Terminal T1 of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

However, there has been recently a dramatic decrease in the number of passengers using the rapid test service when arriving at Noi Bai International Airport because most passengers have been vaccinated. Therefore, the Noi Bai International Airport decided to suspend the SARS-CoV-2 rapid test service at the airport from December 16.

The Noi Bai International Airport recommended that passengers should have a negative certificate of SARS-CoV-2 issued by local medical facilities before boarding the plane.

According to current regulations, a passenger resides or stays in an area with alert epidemic level 4 or medical isolation before a flight or passengers on flights departing from Tan Son Nhat and Can Tho international airports must have negative test results for SARS-CoV-2 or undergo RT-PCR method or rapid antigen test is valid within 72 hours before flight departure.

Other passengers need to meet one of three conditions including having a certificate of a full dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the last dose has been given at least 14 days and not more than 12 months from the time of departure flight.

Passengers ought to have a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 or a hospital discharge certificate less than six months from the flight departure. People must have negative test results for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR method or antigen rapid test is valid within 72 before the time of flight departure.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Anh Quan