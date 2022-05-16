Ninh Thuan, Ha Giang promote tourism in HCMC

At the Ninh Thuan tourism marketing and promotion conference



According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province Tran Quoc Nam, the conference is a chance to introduce the province’s tourism potential to investors and businesses. Ninh Thuan belongs to the tourism triangles of Da Lat- Nha Trang- Phan Rang featuring many famous landscapes of Binh Son, Ninh Chu and Ca Na beaches, Rai cave, Nui Chua National Park, Phuoc Chua National Park, Vinh Hy Bay and more.

Nui Chua National Park was recognized as the Biosphere Reserves by UNESCO while Vinh Hy Bay also received the title of National Relic Site from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Bau Truc, the quintessence of Cham pottery in Ninh Thuan

The province plans to develop typical tourist products and offer priority to projects in the North and South areas and Phan Rang-Thap Cham City in order to establish a complex of accommodation, shopping and entertainment in Binh Son beach.

A souvenir shop in Ha Giang Province

On the same day, the Tourism Association of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang launched a Tourism Promotion and Consulting Office in HCMC. The province is home to renowned sites like Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark, Lung Cu Flag Tower, Dong Van ancient street, Sung La valley, Ma Pi Leng Peak.

The 18th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Day takes place from May 14 to May 17 at Le Van Tam Park, District 1 with the participation of hundreds of stalls of travel agents, hotels, transport operators airlines, and representatives from tourism promotion agencies of cities and provinces nationwide to publicize their brands and offer tourist products, latest technologies to local and international travelers.

