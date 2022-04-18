New products launched in Da Nang to recover tourism post-pandemic

The Golden Bridge in the Ba Na Hills in Da Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

The district of Ngu Hanh Son will launch the An Thuong Tourist Streets connecting night-time beach activities at My An Beach at 6.30 p.m. on April 28, said Ta Tu Binh, Vice Chairman of the district’s People’s Committee.



The district will also host a street carnival to welcome the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 and plentiful promotional deals and discounts will be offered to tourists during the “Happy Hours” program, he noted.



Ngu Hanh Son will develop new products at the An Thuong Tourist Streets toward creating a highlight to attract both domestic and foreign visitors, he added.



The newly-launched high-speed boat to Ly Son Island docks on Han River for passengers to board. (Photo: VNA)



During the 3-day public holiday to commemorate the Hung Kings’ death anniversary, the city welcomed close to 78,000 tourist arrivals. Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh said all activities, particularly in tourism, in Da Nang have been resumed. The launch of travel demand stimulus programs aiming to provide visitors with new and distinctive experience will give a push to the tourism industry and create a spillover effect for other sectors, he stated.The city’s newly-launched travel demand stimulus program has engaged more than 200 service providers, offering various exciting products at promotional rates as well as high service quality, he said.Da Nang is offering free admission to Ngu Hanh Son landscape complex, Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture, Da Nang Museum and Da Nang Fine Arts Museum.During the 3-day public holiday to commemorate the Hung Kings’ death anniversary, the city welcomed close to 78,000 tourist arrivals.

