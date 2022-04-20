New flight routes between Vietnam, India inaugurated

The event took place with the witness of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the Indian Lower House Speaker Om Birla.

Flight routes from HCMC and Hanoi to Mumbai will be operated from June 2 and June 3, 2022, with a frequency of four round-trip flights and three round-trip flights weekly, respectively, for each leg. The flight routes from Phu Quoc to Mumbai and New Delhi will be operated with a frequency of four round-trip flights and three round-trip flights per week, starting from September 8 and September 9, 2022, respectively.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the Indian Lower House Speaker Om Birla, and other delegates also witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement to establish an information technology joint venture between Galaxy Digital Holdings, a member of Sovico Group, and Tech Mahindra Limited (India). This agreement follows the document signed during the official visit to India by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in December 2021.







By staff writers - Translated by Thuy Doan