Nearly 45,000 tourists stuck on islands in Kien Giang

Nearly 45,000 tourists have been sticking on the islands of Kien Giang Province under rough sea and heavy rains.

Means of transport carrying passengers from the mainland to the islands and vice versa must suspend operation, leading dozens of thousands of tourists to stick on the islands.

Amid the situation above, the local tourism sector and authorities called hotels and accommodations to give timely support to tourists.Only on July 11 and July 12, the Phu Quoc airport has received 73 flights to Phu Quoc. Over 41,000 tourists are stuck on Phu Quoc Island, including 2,154 international travelers.

By Quoc Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong