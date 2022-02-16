Nearly 4,000 visitors flock to Huong Pagoda under chilly rains

The special national relic site of Huong Son landscape complex (known as Huong Pagoda) was officially re-operated on February 16 to welcome visitors after a long time of closure due to Covid-19.



On the first day of reopening, there were no chaos or congestion amid the numerous tourists. The local functional forces often reminded boat owners and tourists about the compliance of Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.



Head of the Management Board of Huong Son relic site Nguyen Ba Hien informed that the organizers performed a pilot operation from February 11 to prepare for welcoming visitors on February 16. In the recent five days of the pilot, the relic site welcomed around 15,000 arrivals.



It is expected that the number of visitors to Huong Pagoda will continue to surge on the weekends.





Some photos were captured at the special national relic site of Huong Son landscape complex:

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong