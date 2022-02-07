Nearly 200 more flights to Southern localities serve passengers after Tet

The flights are supplemented on 14 domestic routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Hanoi, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Dong Hoi, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Pleiku, Buon Ma Thuot, Cam Ranh and Tuy Hoa.At the current time, tickets are available for sale on their websites, mobile apps and official ticket offices, agents nationwide. Therefore, passengers can easily buy tickets through the above-mentioned channels.
This is the latest updated information of the airlines during the Tet holiday. At the end of December 2021, the airlines announced to increase flights frequency on many domestic routes with around 300 one-way flights daily.
The ticket offices informed rare tickets on routes departing from Hanoi to the Southern localities, especially to Ho Chi Minh City. As for the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route on February 10, there are only a few economy class tickets with a fee of around VND3.5 million (US$155) per ticket meanwhile the remaining tickets are mostly business class with the price over VND9 million (US$398) a ticket.
To reduce time on check-in and waiting at the airports, the airlines recommend that passengers should perform online medical declaration on the PC-Covid mobile app before boarding.