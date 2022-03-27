National Tourism Year 2022 opens in Quang Nam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the opening ceremony of the event.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that the National Tourism Year is one of the important events marking the reopening of tourism activities in the country. The tourism year will see a wide range of hundreds of activities that are expected to be opportunities for the tourism industry’s growth; attract local and foreign visitors; contribute to the socio-economic recovery, development program; and promote images of landscapes and Vietnamese people to international friends.

He asked the ministries and departments, local authorities of Quang Nam, provinces and cities nationwide to continue to promote their achievements and focus on main tasks of developing tourism into a key economic sector, building green tourism environment, promoting potentials and strengthening the reopening of international tourism, issuing policies to create favorable conditions for the development of sustainable tourism and carrying out advertising activities to introduce Vietnamese tourism to the world on social media sites.



He suggested local governments at all levels, business community and residents join hands to build a green environment for the development of sustainable tourism. The propaganda tasks must raise public awareness that everyone has the potential to serve as a tourism ambassador for their community.



The National Tourism Year 2022 includes 212 activities, including 10 national events organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; 64 programs held by Quang Nam Province and 138 activities hosted by 42 provinces and cities throughout the country.

The National Tourism Year has contributed to the Vietnam tourism development strategy by 2030 ensuring national sovereignty, defense, security, social order and social safety; preserving and protecting values of cultural and historical heritages, natural resources; protecting the environment and biodiversity; and responding to climate change.



On the same day, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Nam Province cooperated with the Quang Nam Tourism Association to announce a set of criteria for the green tourism applied for hotels, homestays, resorts, community-based tourists areas, travel agents and tourist attractions, and the Week of Quang Nam Green Tourism 2022 slated to take place on September 7-11.







By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh