Myanmar Airways International opens Yangon-Hanoi route

Myanmar Airways International (MAI)'s first flight is welcomed with a water canon salute as it lands at Noi Bai Airport.

On the same day, the carrier’s first flight No.8M450 arrived at Noi Bai International Airport. The new service that takes about two hours will be operated with two return flights on Mondays and Fridays.



This is one of three international airlines that have just opened regular flights to Hanoi after 2 years of being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Two airlines, including Cambodia Angkor Air and Thai Smile Airways, previously opened flights to the capital.

Passengers of the first flight from Yangon, Myanmar arrive in Noi Bai International Airport on September 19.

With the presence of MAI, Noi Bai International Airport has seen 57 international and domestic airlines carrying passengers and cargo, connecting Hanoi with 60 foreign destinations and 17 domestic places.



As planned, MAI will continue to operate a return flight linking Yangon and HCMC on Thursdays starting on September 22, using Airbus A320 aircraft.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh