Motorbike taxi services returns in Hanoi

Motorbike taxi services have been allowed to resume operations in Hanoi after a six-month hiatus to slow the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: VNA)



In an official notice issued recently, the department has requested ride-hailing services providers to strictly monitor and manage their driver partners. They must also make records of driver partners and vehicles to submit to the department, according to the notice.

Eligible motorbike taxi drivers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and rigorously observe Covid-19 preventive rules, particularly “5K,” to prevent outbreaks.

The capital city put a halt on technology-based ride-hailing services in late July last year as the fourth wave of infections became serious, but has permitted taxis and car rides to resume since mid-October.

On February 8, Hanoi allowed 118 out of 121 bus routes to operate at full capacity, while the remaining three still run at 50 percent of their capacity. The number of passengers travelling by bus has increased again, especially after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and school re-opening.

VNA