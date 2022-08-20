More Vietnamese tourists flock to Korea

Mr. Lee Jae Hoon, Chief Representative of the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in Vietnam



Since the beginning of the year, more than 71,000 Vietnamese tourists have come to Korea. The Philippines and Vietnam are the two countries with the largest number of visitors to South Korea in Southeast Asia since the beginning of 2022. Especially in the second week of August, the number of visitors has skyrocketed from the average with more than 1,000 visitors per week.

In line with this strong comeback, the Korea National Administration of Tourism in Vietnam organizes a Hello Korea campaign on the TikTok platform from August 20 to September 20, 2022. The campaign's Vietnamese name is ‘Korea, see you soon!’ parallel with KTO's English slogan ‘Travel to Korea Begins Again’ which aims to welcome tourists back to Korea again.





By Ha Anh – Translated by Anh Quan