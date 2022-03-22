More trains to run to meet public demand

Vietnam Railways will add more trains to meet the increasing travel demand.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been basically brought under control while production, trading and services have resumed normal operations, leading to the growing travel demand during weekends, public holidays and summer vacation.



Accordingly, the Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (HRT) will provide trains on major routes, including Hanoi-Vinh, Hanoi – Hai Phong and Hanoi-Lao Cai starting on March 25.

Railroad operators have previously suspended several routes as the Covid-19 wave hits travel demand.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh