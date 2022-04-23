More holiday-makers book tours for upcoming holidays

Holiday-makers enjoy a tour in a province in Mekong Delta



According to travel agencies, despite the high price of tours, the purchasing power of the tour still increased by 30 percent-40 percent compared to last year's holiday. This year, vacationers are especially interested in the special tour ‘Viewing Ho Chi Minh City from above’ by helicopter.

As soon as he heard the news that Ho Chi Minh City announced the tour to see the city on a helicopter, Mr. Trung Nguyen in Ba Hat Street in District 10 inquired about a tour to book for his family members. Tour staff informed that the preferential flight price on the first flight is VND4.08 million a person for short-haul flights lasting between 30 - 45 minutes on April 29. A helicopter flies over Aeon Mall Tan Phu - Aeon Mall Binh Tan - RMIT - Phu My Bridge - Thu Thiem Bridge - Landmark81 - Binh Quoi Tourist Area. Mr. Trung said he, his wife and their son are interested in the tour after reading the information; thereby, they want to experience the tour.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Man, Director of Communications - Marketing TSTtourist, announced that 16 tourists have booked for the tour to see Ho Chi Minh City from a helicopter flight as of the afternoon of April 22. TSTtourist also opened another flight on April 30 and is expected to continue to fly two flights a day.

The holidays of April 30 and May 1 fall at the peak of the tourist season, and due to the impact of the recent sharp increase in gasoline prices, popular tours at this time have increased prices from 10 percent to 30 percent, said representatives from tourism companies. Service prices increase, focusing on air tickets, hotel rooms, and restaurants.

However, travel agencies share that operating and organizing costs are always maintained by businesses, not increased to ensure price stability, and increase product quality to support customers.

Vacationers enjoy a tour in HCMC In addition to inner-city tours, products near Ho Chi Minh City, far-away tours, and overseas tours are also sold well by travel businesses during this holiday. Ms. Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Marketing Communication Director of Saigontourist Travel informed that on this holiday, the company launched more than 100 tours in the country and abroad.

It is expected that Saigontourist will serve 30,000-35,000 visitors. Ms. Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh, Deputy Director of the Marketing Department of Vietravel Tourism Company, said that the company is organizing dozens of package tour products across Vietnam’s three regions with the expectation to serve more than 4,000 vacationers.



Similarly, Fiditour - Vietluxtour said that the expected purchasing power increases by more than 30 percent to 40 percent compared to last year's April 30 holiday.

Currently, the tour to Phu Quoc, Con Dao and the booking service in Da Lat are very hot while many sightseers showed their interest in some other destinations such as Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Con Dao, Hoi An - Da Nang. Travelers also booked tours to the Maldives, Dubai, Australia, Singapore, and Thailand, said Ms. Tran Thi Bao Thu, Marketing Communications Director of Fiditour Travel - Vietluxtour.

Deputy Director of The Young Generation Travel Company Tran The Dung said that group tours or group tours are well implemented. The company launched three new tour programs to create highlights, such as Dien Bien - Upstream Da River - Keng Mo - A Pa Chai, Ha Giang - Meo Vac - Phia Oac National Park - Cao Bang - Binh Lieu, Co To - Binh Lieu - Cat Ba.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan