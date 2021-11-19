More foreign visitors to arrive in central Quang Nam province

Illustrative photo



The American, Canadian and Korean visitors, departing from the Republic of Korea’s Incheon, will stay at New World Hoiana Hotel in Duy Xuyen district of central Quang Nam province, which also received 30 foreigners of these nationals on November 17, said Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thanh Hong.

The hotel is scheduled to host another group of about 200 Americans, Canadians and Koreans, who will fly on a Bamboo Airways flight from Incheon to the the Da Nang airport on November 25.

These are the first groups of foreign tourists to visit the central province in two years after it has been selected as one of localities piloting to welcome international visitors in the new normal.

Holiday-makers coming to Quang Nam are required to be fully given two shots of vaccines against Covid-19, and strictly follow Covid-19 prevention regulations of the locality and the Ministry of Health.

The province has selected the Vinpearl Land South Hoi An, Hoi An Ancient City, and My Son World Cultural Heritage Site as its tourist destinations for the pilot reopening program