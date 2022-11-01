Miss Tourism World 2022 to promote Vietnamese tourist destinations





The final round of the Miss Tourism World 2022 will be held from November 28 to December 3 in Vietnam (Source: Miss Tourism World Organisation )



According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism and Tam and Cam Media Advertising Company Limited, sidelines activities will start from November 15.

In Hanoi, the contestants will visit Bat Trang pottery village, Hoan Kiem Lake, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, and Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

From November 17, they will tour Trang An, Hoa Lu ancient capital and Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh; Hung Kings’ Temple in Phu Tho; Moc Chau in Son La; and Tay Thien, Scenic Relic Site, Truc Lam Zen Monastery and Tam Dao tourist site in Vinh Phuc.

Vu Thi My Dung, General Director of the company said that this year, the contestants will help promote the culture and tourism of Vietnam by using their smart phones to make video clips introducing what they experience in Vietnam.

The Miss Tourism World started in 1991, becoming one of the five largest beauty pageants in the world. It is expected to help popularise the host tourism.

John Singh, the founder of the contest, said that the tourism industry is valued at US$100 billion, adding the Miss Tourism World Organisation hopes to help the host countries draw local and international tourists, and investors as well as raise tourism spending worldwide to revive the global tourism industry.

VNA