Ministry proposes to remove fully-vaccinated regulation on coach passengers

Accordingly, the ministry has just sent the draft plan of transportation activities of road, railway, airway, inland waterway and the maritime way to relevant ministries and localities to get feedbacks.As for the road transportation activities, enterprises will be allowed to regularly perform Covid-19 testing for their drivers and employees with the frequency of once every 14 days along with the compliance with health deceleration following the Ministry of Health’s regulations via the website suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn.
Both drivers and employees have to meet one of the requirements, including being full vaccinated with the second shot of the vaccine given at least 14 days and not more than 12 months, having vaccination certificate on electronic health book or certificate of medical facilities or record of recovered cases from Covid-19 within the last six months, showing the negative result of Covid-19 testing following rapid Covid-19 antigen test or RT-PCT test within 72 hours.
Passengers traveling to the localities performing social distancing under the Directive No.15 and Directive No.19 have to strictly perform 5K regulations and health deceleration as regulated.