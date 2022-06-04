Ministry proposes to lift Covid-19 travel insurance for int’l arrivals

According to the Law on Tourism, tourists visiting Vietnam must have travel medical insurance that includes emergency assistance, but Covid-19 treatment. However, the expense of hospital care for Covid-19 treatment doesn’t cost as much as it used to be.



Based on the current situation of the pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism sent a document on removing travel insurance that covers treatment costs for Covid-19 to competent ministries and departments. Visitors have to comply with requirements for travel medical insurance paid for emergency medical expenses during a trip issued by the Health Ministry in accordance with tourism law.

Opinions can be sent to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism before June 6. If agencies do not submit their opinions, it will be considered as an agreement.







By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh