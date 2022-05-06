Ministry promotes opening new flights to Can Tho

Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to direct airlines to continue monitoring and researching the market to open new international and domestic flight routes to/from Can Tho International Airport, effectively implementing the airline and tourism connection in the Mekong Delta.



At the same time, the CAAV should encourage Vietnamese airlines to continue to have preferential policies on fares for flights to/from Can Tho; consider prioritizing confirmation of landing and take-off time for flights to/from Can Tho International Airport following regulations.



Especially, the Ministry of Transport asked the CAAV to study and coordinate with agencies and units of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the People's Committees of Can Tho City and other provinces in the Mekong Delta, airline enterprises, and other relevant agencies and units to organize a seminar to promote tourism and destinations in Can Tho as soon as possible.



Besides, the CAAV is responsible for proactively working directly with international airlines to introduce and orient them to expand their routes to Vietnam, including Can Tho City; study and develop a project to increase the exploitation of flights to/from Can Tho International Airport, and report to the Ministry of Transport in June 2022.



As for the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the Ministry of Transport requested it to put Can Tho International Airport into 24/7 operation as soon as possible so that it can receive international flights in the evening time frame.



According to the statistics of the CAAV, three Vietnamese airlines, namely Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and Bamboo Airways, are exploiting seven routes from Hanoi, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Phu Quoc, and Con Dao to/from Can Tho with a frequency of 125 flights per week (from 16-18 flights per day).



For international flights, Thai AirAsia and Malaysian AirAsia wish to reopen the routes from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok to/from Can Tho by applying again for the landing and take-off slots in the 2022 summer flight schedule.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Gia Bao