Ministry of Transport proposes to lift quarantine requirement for air passengers

Passenger are queuing for check-in at the airline counter in an airport's departure terminal. (Photo: SGGP)

According to suggestions and opinions collected from the ministries, departments and aviation businesses, the Ministry of Transport has proposed the Government to delegate the Ministry of Health to lift requirements on mandatory quarantine for passengers who meet the country’s entry rules in response to coronavirus; and move quarantine requirements on regular international flights.



Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should strengthen the negotiation process on early mutual recognition of “ vaccine passport ”.

The Ministries of Health, Public Security, Information and Communications need to come to an agreement and launch a health declaration app for air passengers.

Vietnam’s airports have already been received regular international flights and met pandemic prevention and control measures. One hundred percent of airfields' workforces have received Covid-19 vaccine. The resumption of international air routes aims to meet people’s travel demand and contribute to boosting trade and tourism.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh