Ministry asks localities to inspect preparations for welcoming back tourists

According to requirements, leaders of departments of tourism have to actively organize unexpected inspection of tourism facilities and services to ensure tourism activities in a safe manner.



The Department of Inspection under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also noted that the inspection and supervision of preparations for welcoming back tourists must focus on building and implementing pandemic prevention and control plans, regulations for travelers that have detected the virus, and the quality of tourism facilities and services and human resourses, especially safety and security of visitors and adventurous tourism activities.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh