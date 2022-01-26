Ministries asked to use only one medical declaration app to prevent traffic jam

The Government Office has just released Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh’s conclusion after his trip to inspect aviation security and safety for the Lunar New Year at the airport.



The Deputy Prime Minister asked all airlines to comply with regulations on transportation, especially testing for passengers but prevent additional procedures arising compared to regulations.

The Ministry of Health was urged to report the implementation of the Government's direction on increasing vaccination and controlling the new Omicron variant

The Ministry must follow the direction of the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam about the quick test for passengers before boarding and after disembarking.

Airport enterprises shall arrange places for medical declaration and medical examination at airports properly to avoid large crowds that increase risks of infection.

The ministries Transport, National Defense, Public Security, Foreign Affairs, and Health arrange combo flights or delay landing time to reduce the load on Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports logically so that it will not affect commercial flights.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan