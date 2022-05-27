Millions of travelers book tours for summer vacation

People and tourists choose to buy tours at the Hong Ngoc Ha travel booth during Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2022

Specifically, national carriers Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and the Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) have prepared to supply more than 7.1 million seats during the peak summer season from June 1 to August 15, an increase of 10 percent compared to the same period before the Covid-19 epidemic.

On average, during the peak summer season, these airlines will operate 430 domestic flights, especially those to Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

With international routes, Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines provide over 852,000 seats, equivalent to more than 3,600 flights, only 40 percent of the number in 2019 because international travel demand has not recovered as before.

Vietravel Airlines also said that the demand for travel and tourism will increase, so it has planned to increase the number of aircraft and frequency of flights to the Central City of Da Nang, Quy Nhon City in the Central Province of Binh Dinh, Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang. At the same time, the airline announced to open flights to Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea.



Saigontourist Travel Service Company said that it expected to serve more than 280,000 visitors in the summer vacation of 2022. This number may be higher as the market demand for domestic and foreign tourism continues to increase.

Tourists with outdoor activities More holiday-makers enjoy tour to explore Ho Chi Minh City by helicopter of TST tourist In May alone, Saigontourist has served more than 45,000 MICE travelers who visit a country while participating in meetings, incentives, conferences, and events nationwide and is expected to welcome more than 150,000 MICE guests departing from its 18 branches throughout the summer.

Generally, current tour products are diversely designed to satisfy customers’ all needs.

Travel company Fiditour Travel - Vietluxtour said that its beach tours to Phu Quoc, Con Dao, Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, and Da Nang attracted a large number of holiday-makers. Besides, a number of foreign tours departing for Thailand, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Europe, Australia, and the Maldives are also of great interest to visitors.

TST tourist revealed that its tour to explore Ho Chi Minh City by helicopter and yacht is one of the new highlights of the company, with the number of tour bookings increasing sharply.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Man, Director of Communication - Marketing of TST tourist company, assessed that the number of people and tourists for this year’s summer vacation will grow well, even higher than in the summer of 2019. This is an opportunity to revitalize the southern metropolis’ tourism industry in particular and tourism in Vietnam in general.

He added that holiday-makers have not only booked for 2-3 day tours, but they have been showing their interest in tours of 5 days or more. Group tours increased strongly both at home and abroad, including Phu Quoc tour, Northeast tour, Northwest tour, Da Nang, Dubai, Thailand, and Europe.

Additionally, the price of this year's tour has shown signs of stability, the rate of increase is at 10 percent over the same period for some markets. Airfares and services have seen an increase following the surge in raw material prices, said Mr. Nguyen Minh Man.

Hong Ngoc Ha Tourism Company announced that tourists can book a ticket through the 1booking.vn system - a 4.0 search and ticket booking platform for a 1-person agency. Currently, this platform is receiving from 15,000 to 20,000 air tickets per day from about 200 global airlines.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Dan Thuy