Mekong Tourism Forum 2022 to open at weekend in Quang Nam

The Mekong Tourism Forum 2022 will take place in the central coastal province of Quang Nam on October 9-14.

This year’s event themed “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience” is the first in-person gathering of the six Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) destinations since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the tourism industry.



Speakers of the forum will focus on tourism recovery after the disease, digital transformation, localization of supply chains, model of social enterprise, solutions for tourism recovery using the latest technologies, and trends affecting the recovery of tourism.

Delegates and experts will discuss and propose policies, regulations and investments to resume travel activities. They will pay attention to technology and nature-based solutions, and content related to social businesses, a connection between sustainable travel service providers and buyers and the opening of green tourism opportunities.

Speakers of the forum come from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) , representatives of national tourism agencies of Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) destinations, Asian Development Bank (ADB), Agoda hotel booking site, Destination Mekong, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), OAG-a global travel data provider, YAANA Ventures, EXO Travel, Travelife and ASEAN Tourism Association (ASEANTA).

First held in 1996, the Mekong Tourism Forum is an annual government-led event dedicated to the tourism industry in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS). The event provides a cooperative platform for travel and tourism stakeholders to discuss regional tourism development, along with the marketing and promotion of travel to, from, and within the GMS. It presents an inclusive, interactive, and results-oriented opportunity to encourage public- and private-sector participation in promoting the GMS as a single destination.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh