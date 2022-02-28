Mekong Delta sees high increase of visitors due to tourism promotion programs

Hon Thom Cable Car Station on Phu Quoc Island

Kien Giang Province had the largest number of more than one million tourists in the first two months of the year, presenting a year-on- year increase of 27 percent.



In February, the province received around 728,000 travelers. This went up to 2.23 times higher than the previous month and increased to nearly 60 percent compared to the same period last year. Of which, the number of international visitors was over 10,000, up 20.81 percent compared to the same period last year; while the total number of tourists in nine days off for the lunar New Year was 98,000, including 5,582 foreign travelers.

Kien Giang sees the growth of visitors as a result of implementing a pilot plan to welcome tourists back Phu Quoc Island under the vaccine passport program.

Tourist facilities and services in the province have good preparation associated with Covid-19 prevention and control measures for welcoming holiday makers during Tet holidays. The province’s tourism industry has rushed plans to welcome return of international visitors.

About 400,000 visitors came to An Giang Province during Tet holidays.

In Ca Mau, more than 130,000 tourists visited the province in the first two months. The locality expects to earn a revenue from the tourism sector of over VND1,000 billion in this year. Ca Mau National Park Hon Da Bac (Silver Stone Island), President Ho Chi Minh memorial site, tourist areas of Dat Mui and the Trem River in the province attracted a large number of people.

About 400,000 visitors came to An Giang Province from the beginning of the year, up 58 percent compared to the same period last year. Popular tourist attractions in the province, such as Ba Chua Xu Temple at Sam Mountain, Cam Mountain cable car system and Tra Su Cajuput Forest drew many travelers.





By Quoc Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh