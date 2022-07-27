Medical Tourism: Traveling to the Central region for medical treatment

A foreign tourist is examined at Dai Nam Thai Y Duong medical clinic in Hue City



Many tourists come to learn about health care services available at Danang Hospital of Traditional Medicine in the Central City of Da Nang’s Hai Chau District in the mid-July days. Strangely, most of them are foreign tourists, some of whom come with luggage.

Korean tourist Rally Lee, 42 years old, said that he had neck and shoulder pain due to sleeping and working in the wrong position adding that he was taking western medicine for a long time but the pain did not abate.

During a trip, accidentally searching for information online, he had the opportunity to experience acupuncture, acupressure massage, and wormwood application at the Danang Hospital of Traditional Medicine. After just three days, his shoulder and back pain was reduced by 70 percent; subsequently, he returned to the Southeast Asian country for continued treatment.

According to Dr. Nguyen Nguyen Xuan from the Hospital of Traditional Medicine in Da Nang City, foreign tourists are often interested in using non-drug methods of traditional medicine such as acupuncture, massage, and acupressure.

And Dr. Nguyen Cong Ly, in charge of the medical tourism department of the Da Nang Traditional Medicine Hospital, said that to serve patients who are the best tourists, the hospital not only connects connected with travel agencies but also with multi-star rated passenger transport companies. Currently, the hospital can treat more than 150 patients a day.

Similarly, Dr. Vo Thi Hong Huong, Head of the General Planning Department of the Hospital No. 199 under the Ministry of Public Security, said that the hospital specializes in pain relief treatment, combining medical types in treating patients, especially tourists with long journeys, traveling a lot in time zone difference. The hospital will focus on strengthening coordination with travel agencies in the upcoming time.

Mr. Tan Van Vuong, Deputy Director of Da Nang Department of Tourism, acknowledged that authorities in Da Nang City prioritized health care tourism products for investment with the aim to create an international brand in resorts. In the coming time, the Department of Tourism will call for investment to form a medical and healthcare service infrastructure system of international standards to enhance tourism products not only in Da Nang but also in the central region.

Elsewhere, in Hue City in Thua Thien - Hue Province, many domestic and foreign tourists come to receive acupuncture at Tue Tinh Duong Lien Hoa medical clinic every day. 67-year-old Mai Thi Ha from Tan Phu District in Ho Chi Minh City said that most of the members of the tour are from 60-70 years old and have spina bifida. So they rented a homestay 1km away from the clinic. Every day, after visiting the monuments and scenic spots in Hue City, they went to Tue Tinh Duong Lien Hoa for acupuncture. In less than two weeks, people felt better and they can walk easily without pain.

Recently, at Dai Nam Thai Y Duong clinic in Doan Thi Diem Street in Hue City, visitors not only experience an ancient oriental medicine space with activities of visiting patients, and dispensing medicines but also a cultural space to feel about historical values left behind through the architecture of the house, the herbal garden, and the rare and precious royal medicine. This is a well-known wellness destination for tourists.

According to Nguyen Van Phuc, Director of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien - Hue Province, many hotels and resorts have launched new services focusing on 'wellness package' which helped resorts to attract holiday-makers during the two years affected by the Covid-19 epidemic. Wellness travelers including office workers, business people, elderly people, and middle-aged women,spend more per trip than the average tourists. Additionally, young people also choose and focus on maintaining, recovering, and improving their overall health, aiming for a healthy lifestyle, said Mr. Phuc.





By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan